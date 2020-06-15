KRG to organize the customs and cancel illegal exemptions

2020/06/15 | 20:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region of Iraq declared, on Monday, that it intends to organize the customs’ work according to international standards, and to cancel all illegal customs exemptions.

This emerged from a webinar attended by the committees authorized to reorganize the work of customs, customs exemptions and border outlets; under the supervision of the President of the Regional Government, Masrour Barzani.

A government statement, received by Shafaq News agency, said, "The meeting, in which the Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a number of relevant ministers participated, discussed the outcome of the committees formed mainly to reorganize the work of customs and border crossings, and monitor customs exemptions, as part of the reform project in the public imports".

At the beginning of the meeting, the ministers of the interior, finance and economy, who are supervising these committees, presented reports prepared for this purpose and provided a set of proposals.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighted, "the importance of both files", and reaffirmed that, "reform and regulation of public imports are among the tasks of the ninth ministerial formation", noting that, "issues related to customs and border crossing points are an important part of the reform process in public imports".

In the meeting, the ministers emphasized the regional government’s endeavor to support the private sector and protect the domestics products, in a way that contributes to developing the region's economy and providing job opportunities for citizens, according to the statement.

It was also decided, "to organize the work of all border crossings and customs points according to international laws and standards, and abolish all illegal customs exemptions".

The statement indicated that the service project contracts on the border outlets will be undertaken by the private sector; emphasizing the necessity to announce the final results as soon as possible, and conduct the audit and review in a manner consistent with the public interest.