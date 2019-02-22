Halbousi affirms support to boost trade level with Kuwait

2019/02/22 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Thursday declared the legislative authority support for elevating the level of commercial ties between his country and Kuwait, KUNA reported.The parliament speaker, during a meeting with Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalid al-Roudhan, assured his guest that the lawmakers would bless agreements between the Iraqi and Kuwaiti governments.Halbousi added that the legislators, along with political forces, are keen on tackling all files that may hamper development of commercial cooperation between Kuwait and Iraq.He praised the significant support by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber for Iraq's war on terrorism and other key issues, such as resolving plight of the displaced and reconstructing the country.For his part, Roudhan called for lifting the level of commercial cooperation between the two neighboring states, expressing his opinion that the hurdlers facing such an approach were trivial and could be handled.Roudhan arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for discussing means of promoting the bilateral commercial relations.