2020/06/15 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health of Erbil governorate in Kurdistan Region announced today, Monday, that 13 patients recovered from Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Erbil General Director of Health, Dilovan Muhammad, said that 13 Covid-19 patients achieved full recovery after receiving the proper medical treatment, indicating that their health status is completely stable.