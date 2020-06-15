The League of Arab states condemns Turkey’s breach to Iraqi sovereignty

2020/06/15 | 22:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned on Monday, the military operation launched by Turkey on regions in northern Iraq, for allegedly chasing members of Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK).

Aboul Gheit affirmed in a statement that the, “Turkish military intervention represents a breach to Iraqi sovereignty, and is taking place without coordination with the government in Baghdad, reflecting Ankara's disdain for international laws and its relations with its Arab neighbors”.

“Turkish military interventions in the Arab lands -whether in Syria, Libya or Iraq- have become a source of concern, rejection and disapproval from all Arab countries, as it reflects the expansionist ambitions of Turkey, which belongs to a distant past and no longer have a place in our contemporary world", Aboul Gheit said.

In its statement, the Arab League said that the League’s Council had adopted a resolution last March condemning the ongoing Turkish interference in northern Iraq under the title of, “Taking a unified Arab position regarding the Turkish forces’ violation to Iraqi sovereignty”.

The statement indicated that the Arab states unanimously agreed to the decision, with only a country reserved its position.



The decision included a condemnation of the Turkish incursion into Iraqi lands and a request to the Turkish government to withdraw its forces immediately without restrictions, as it is considered an attack on Iraqi sovereignty and a threat to the Arabic national security.

The statement added that the decision also stressed on supporting the Iraqi government in the measures it takes in accordance with the international law, in order to consolidate the sovereignty of the Iraqi government all over the state.