Three security officers perished in an explosion in Pelkanah

2020/06/16 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced today, Monday, that an explosion between Tuz Khurmatu and Al-Sulaymaniyah, claimed the lives of members from the rapid response division and wounded two others.
The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "an explosive device triggered off, this evening, in a vehicle of a force from the Rapid Response Division.
The team was on duty in the second area of Pelkanah Al-Sada, between the Tuz Khurmatu and Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate," indicating that the explosion, “killed Three members, and injured two others”.
The statement added, "A hideout in a rugged mountainous area was discovered with a “KIA” vehicle and two motorcycles inside, during the duty of the targeted team".