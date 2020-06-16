Three security officers perished in an explosion in Pelkanah

2020/06/16 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced today, Monday, that an explosion between Tuz Khurmatu and Al-Sulaymaniyah, claimed the lives of members from the rapid response division and wounded two others.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "an explosive device triggered off, this evening, in a vehicle of a force from the Rapid Response Division.



The team was on duty in the second area of ​​Pelkanah Al-Sada, between the Tuz Khurmatu and Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate," indicating that the explosion, “killed Three members, and injured two others”.

The statement added, "A hideout in a rugged mountainous area was discovered with a “KIA” vehicle and two motorcycles inside, during the duty of the targeted team".