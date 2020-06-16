Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

2020/06/16 | 00:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government registered today, Monday, 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that, "it has so far quarantined 15115 people since the beginning of the outbreak in the region", noting that,"1501 citizens, distributed over 36 different centers, are still in quarantine, 256 among which are in Erbil, 10 in Al-Sulaymaniyah and 1235 in Duhok".

The statement added that 13614 citizens were proven to be virus-free and discharged after 14 days of quarantine, while 45 new citizens were admitted to quarantine in the past 24 hours.

The statement noted that the ministry performed, during the past 24 hours, 2267 tests throughout Kurdistan Region, including 920 in Erbil, 706 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 30 in Halabja and 121 in Garmyan; pointing that the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the region reached 106031.

The ministry also stated that Erbil governorate registered a single fatality and 32 new Covid-19 case.

However, the statement added that Al-Sulaymaniyah registered six fatalities and 127 new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 2473, while the total number of recoveries became 1036.



The total number of Inpatients is 1383.



The death toll is 54.