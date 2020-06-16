Kurdistan extends the movement ban

2020/06/16 | 01:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Region decided, on Monday evening, to extend the interprovincial movement ban, until July 1st.

The statement issued by the ministry, and received by Shafaq news agency, specified that the ban is limited to transportations between the provinces of the region and towards Iraqi provinces, ensuring that this ban does not apply to the transportation within the province.

The decisions also included suspending the system of electronic licenses for transport between the governorates of the region during the mentioned period, except for cancer patients under treatment and patients in need of surgeries who are granted by their governorate or administration.



On his way back, the patients must provide documents that prove he received treatment; otherwise, they will not be allowed to return.

The decisions allowed people who were traveling 24 hours prior to this statement to return to the province or the independent administration they came from.