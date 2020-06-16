Two Katyusha rockets land near US military camp at Baghdad International Airport

2020/06/16 | 09:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source reported early Tuesday, that two Katyusha rockets landed at Baghdad International Airport.

The two missiles landed near a camp that includes American forces and diplomats, inside the airport, without giving further details , the source told Shafaq News Agency.

For months, Iraqi military bases hosting American soldiers, as well as the American embassy in Baghdad, have been exposed to frequent missile attacks.

The attacks have surged since the assassination of the Iranian commander of "Quds Force" Qassem Soleimani in a U.S.



air raid in Baghdad in early January.