Wooden bases were used to shell Baghdad airport, Security media cell says

2020/06/16 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported on Tuesday that three missiles had landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.

“Three Katyusha rockets landed after Monday midnight in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, without significant losses,” the cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The statement clarified that launching those missiles was directed from Al-Makasib neighborhood, adding that the parties that have carried out this attack by using (wooden bases for firing the missiles) as the security forces found them with the remaining defused missiles”.

A security source reported early Tuesday, that two Katyusha rockets landed at Baghdad International Airport.

The two missiles landed near a camp that includes American forces and diplomats, inside the airport, without giving further details , the source told Shafaq News Agency.

For months, Iraqi military bases hosting American soldiers, as well as the American embassy in Baghdad, have been exposed to frequent missile attacks.

The attacks have surged since the assassination of the Iranian commander of "Quds Force" Qassem Soleimani in a U.S.



air raid in Baghdad early Jan.