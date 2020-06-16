Baghdad allows arrivals to enter the city on condition of quarantine

2020/06/16 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to Jordan, Haider Al-Athari announced on Tuesday imposing quarantine on arrivals to the capital, Baghdad for two weeks, but at their own expense.

"The High Committee for Health and Safety in Baghdad subjected all arrivals, regardless of the country from which they are coming, to quarantine in hotels and accredited places for 14 days and on their own expense,” Al-Athari tweeted.

The Iraqi authorities had started to close the land and air borders to arrivals last March with the outbreak of novel Corona virus, but allowed some flights exceptions in order to evacuate its citizens wanting to return to the country.

Iraq has suspended all flights to and from Baghdad airport since last March until now in efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).