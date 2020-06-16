KRG Minister of Health: We are experiencing a dangerous situation regarding Covid-19

2020/06/16 | 12:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Minister of Health, Saman Al-Barzanji renewed warning on Tuesday that the current stage of Covid-19 outbreak is serious, urging residents to commit by the instructions and preventive measures.

Al-Barzanji said in a press conference he held on the sidelines of signing a health note with the International Red Crescent that "Kurdistan Regional Government (KGR) has secured another budget for the Ministry of Health to curb Corona virus (Covid-19 ), as we have also gained a new budget from the federal government in addition to medical assistance from international organizations."

Regarding the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the region, "if we compare the situation now with what it was a month or two ago, then we can notice that the recorded cases have increased at dangerous rates."

He added that the Ministry of Health is continuing the preventive measures in diagnosing cases and treating the infected people while keeping up with work to reduce the death rate in the recovery and intensive care departments, noting that the situation requires support from citizens, the thing which can limit the spread of the pandemic by avoiding gatherings and committing to health instructions