Iran shells a border area in Kurdistan

2020/06/16 | 12:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian army artillery has shelled on Tuesday afternoon, one of the villages affiliated with Haji Omran border region in Erbil governorate, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the drones started to explore the situation in the region since 8:30 a.m.

As Eyewitnesses reported the start of Iranian artillery shelling at 11:00 p.m., on the outskirts of the village.

The Eyewitnesses who are residents on the area said that that they were forced due to the shelling, to leave their pastures north of the village and headed to south.

They also added that the bombing stopped without causing any damage to or harm to the citizens in the area.

Turkish and Iranian forces have always launched strikes on the border areas of Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the presence of armed elements affiliated with anti-regime parties in Ankara and Tehran.

It is noteworthy that the authorities in the region announced on more than one occasion the displacement of residents from hundreds of border villages as a result of the military operations launched by Turkey and Iran that caused civilian casualties and great material damage.