12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

2020/06/16 | 12:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source reported on Tuesday, the death of 12 patients infected with Covid-19 in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Iraq recorded 21,315 active cases, including 652 deaths and 9,271 recoveries.

Meanwhile, a medical source told Shafaq News Agency, that the total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases among the doctors in front line since the beginning of the virus until the last hour of last night reached 34 cases.

The source pointed out that two of the doctors had recovered, while another doctor, Dr.



Yassin Kadhim lost the battle to the virus while the other 31 are now undergoing treatment.

As of yesterday, Monday, the number of infections in Diyala reached 434, including 288 recoveries and 27 deaths