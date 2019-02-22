Peshmerga, Iraqi army jointly study disputed areas

2019/02/22 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
KRG Ministry of Peshmerga Secretary General Jabar Yawar said on Thursday that the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces started to jointly study areas in disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.Yawar said that the joint committees are planning to conduct a field study of these areas and thus create a confrontation line for the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.The statement comes weeks after multiple rounds of meetings between the ministry and the Iraqi army, where the two sides agreed to form two high-level committees charged with facilitating coordination and cooperation between them in providing security in the disputed areas.Twelve Iraqi people were reportedly kidnapped earlier in desert areas that belong to Karbala and Najaf; six of them were found shot dead one day after the incident.This comes only one year after Iraq announced victory over ISIS and the full liberation of Iraqi cities.
