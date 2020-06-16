More than 100 staff in Iraqi Civil Defense contracts Covid-19

2020/06/16 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An official medical source said on Tuesday that more than 100 officer and member of the Iraqi Civil Defense have contracted Covid-19 virus since its outbreak in Iraq.

The Civil Defense Directorate recorded a total of 105 active cases with the emerging virus due to its sterilization operations that included the homes and residential areas that recorded Covid-19 infections in all governorates,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.