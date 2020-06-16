Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish ambassador after strikes

2020/06/16 | 13:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on Tuesday, that the ambassador of Ankara in Baghdad has been summoned on the background of the Turkish strikes that took place northern Iraq, while condemning at the same time violating the sovereignty of the Iraqi lands and airspace, demanding an end to these actions.

“The Turkish ambassador in Iraq, Fatih Yildiz has been summoned on the background of the Turkish strikes, which took place in a number of regions northern Iraq causing terror among people,” the ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

"The senior Undersecretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Abdul Karim Hashem met the Turkish ambassador and delivered him a protest note, which included the Iraqi government's condemnation of violations for the sanctity, sovereignty, and Iraqi airspace."

"The Turkish breach is contrary to international conventions, relevant rules of international law, friendship relations, principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect,” calling on " Turkey to stop unilateral military operations and expressed the Iraqi government's readiness for joint cooperation in controlling borders’ security in the form that secures the interests of both sides.



The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called on its Turkish counterparts to "take measures to end these violations and prevent them in the future."

On Monday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the success of the military "Eagle Claw" operation that Ankara launched yesterday evening, towards Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sites in Nineveh and Kurdistan Region.

Turkey usually describes PKK as terrorist group, which is based in mountainous areas in Kurdistan Region, in addition to Sinjar district in Nineveh.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Sinjar, Mahamat Khalil said on Monday that the Turkish strikes of the judicial areas are similar to ISIS massacres in 2014, calling on the Iraqi government to keep the PKK away from Iraqi soil.