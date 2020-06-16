Iraqi MP forcibly breaks her quarantine

2020/06/16 | 15:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source revealed on Tuesday that an Iraqi MP, who has contracted Covid- 19, had broken her quarantine.

"The deputy from Nineveh Governorate, Mahasin Hamdoun has forcibly left the quarantine place at Al-Shifa Hospital in Mosul with three members of her bodyguards after receiving the results of laboratory tests from Erbil confirming that she has tested negative," the source said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency.

"Hamdoun has informed them after she left that she does not acknowledge the test results of Baghdad,” he added.

Yesterday, the parliament office in Nineveh governorate announced the infection of the first MP in the Iraqi parliament with the novel Corona virus.

In a statement to the office, it stated that the results of the medical tests of MP, Mahasin Hamdoun Al-Dely unfortunately appeared positive after she returned from Baghdad to Nineveh and was subjected to the necessary medical tests by Nineveh health cadres.