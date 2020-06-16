Al-Kadhimi meets al-Maliki to overcome challenges after political skirmishes

2020/06/16 | 16:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki met on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, calling on the government to take quick solutions towards security, health and economic issues as well as provide an appropriate environment for the elections, while the latter renewed his keenness to rise above the challenges the country is going through.

"The latter met in his office today , Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, where the meeting discussed the developments of the political , security situation and the repercussions of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic as well as the drop in oil prices,” Al-Maliki's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Maliki stressed, according to the statement, "The government needs to take immediate solutions towards issues that have to do with the security, health and economic reality, provide an appropriate environment for conducting fair elections, and impose security and abide by the law.”

Al-Maliki stressed "the importance of protecting society from targeting its values ​​, morals and preserving societal and Islamic values ​​in order to obtain a solid political system and a stable political process capable of overcoming complicated and accumulated difficulties", reiterating "his position in support of measures that relate to serving the citizen and meeting his requirements."

In turn, the Prime Minister affirmed his "enthusiasm to communicate with political forces in order to overcome the challenges that Iraq is going through, and to unify efforts to achieve the best interests of the citizen."