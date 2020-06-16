Iraqi government to allocate plots of land to

2020/06/16 | 18:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi government decided, today, Tuesday, to allocate plots of land to the Ministry of Health.

The office of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the Cabinet voted to operationalize the resolution of allocating residential plots of land to workers who are in contact with Covid-19 patients, according to priorities determined by the Ministry of Health.

Medical personnel are now called "the White Army" due to the difficult conditions experienced by healthcare professionals fighting the pandemic.