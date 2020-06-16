Iraq to chase Internet smugglers and investigate camps bombing

2020/06/16 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced today, launching a taskforce to pursue Internet smuggling and a commission to investigate the bombing of camps in Iraq.

Brigadier General "Yahya Rasoul" said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "taskforces have been formed to pursue the smuggling of internet capacity", pointing at the same time to, "the formation of a committee to investigate the bombing of Iraqi camps".

Rasoul denied, "the presence of any American forces in the camps that are being attacked", stressing that it, "contains only Iraqi forces".

The military bases, especially in the vicinity of the capital, Baghdad, are constantly being bombarded with katyusha missiles or mortar shells; the last of which was the bombing of Al-Taji camp and another camp near the airport.