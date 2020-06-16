Covid-19: 60 deaths and 1385 new Covid-19 cases Iraq


2020/06/16 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, that today's fatality and case count are the highest since the outbreak emerged in Iraq with 60 and 1385 respectively.

 

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "10330 tests were performed today, raising the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 390335".

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 71

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 465

 

Medical City 72

 

Najaf 35

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 132

 

Erbil 32

 

Karbala 40

 

Kirkuk 35

 

Diyala 62

 

Wasit 56

 

Al-Diwaniyah 19

 

Basra 76

 

Maysan 100

 

Babel 60

 

Dhi Qar 109

 

Nineveh 11

 

Al-Anbar 6

 

Duhok 2

 

Al-Muthanna 2

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 591 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad Al-Rusafa 189

 

Baghdad, Al-Karkh 126

 

Medical City 23

 

Najaf 17

 

Erbil 13

 

Duhok 7

 

Kirkuk 7

 

Karbala 19

 

Diyala 8

 

Basra 18

 

Maysan 25

 

Wasit 25

 

Babel 55

 

Al-Diwaniyah: 17

 

Dhi Qar 21

 

Al-Muthanna 11

 

Nineveh: 2

 

Saladin: 8

 

While 60 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad Al-Rusafa 18

 

Baghdad Al-Karkh 5

 

Medical City 2

 

Najaf 4

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

 

Erbil 1

 

Kirkuk 2

 

Diyala 2

 

Basra 1

 

Wasit 5

 

Maysan 1

 

Dhi Qar 12

 

Babel 1

 

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 22700, while the total number of recoveries became 9862.

The total number of Inpatients is 12126, including 148 patients admitted to ICU.

The death toll is 712.

 

