Covid-19: 60 deaths and 1385 new Covid-19 cases Iraq

2020/06/16 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, that today's fatality and case count are the highest since the outbreak emerged in Iraq with 60 and 1385 respectively.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "10330 tests were performed today, raising the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 390335".

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 71

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 465

Medical City 72

Najaf 35

Al-Sulaymaniyah 132

Erbil 32

Karbala 40

Kirkuk 35

Diyala 62

Wasit 56

Al-Diwaniyah 19

Basra 76

Maysan 100

Babel 60

Dhi Qar 109

Nineveh 11

Al-Anbar 6

Duhok 2

Al-Muthanna 2

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 591 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad Al-Rusafa 189

Baghdad, Al-Karkh 126

Medical City 23

Najaf 17

Erbil 13

Duhok 7

Kirkuk 7

Karbala 19

Diyala 8

Basra 18

Maysan 25

Wasit 25

Babel 55

Al-Diwaniyah: 17

Dhi Qar 21

Al-Muthanna 11

Nineveh: 2

Saladin: 8

While 60 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad Al-Rusafa 18

Baghdad Al-Karkh 5

Medical City 2

Najaf 4

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Erbil 1

Kirkuk 2

Diyala 2

Basra 1

Wasit 5

Maysan 1

Dhi Qar 12

Babel 1

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 22700, while the total number of recoveries became 9862.



The total number of Inpatients is 12126, including 148 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 712.