Covid-19: 60 deaths and 1385 new Covid-19 cases Iraq

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "10330 tests were performed today, raising the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 390335".
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 71
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 465
Medical City 72
Najaf 35
Al-Sulaymaniyah 132
Erbil 32
Karbala 40
Kirkuk 35
Diyala 62
Wasit 56
Al-Diwaniyah 19
Basra 76
Maysan 100
Babel 60
Dhi Qar 109
Nineveh 11
Al-Anbar 6
Duhok 2
Al-Muthanna 2
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 591 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad Al-Rusafa 189
Baghdad, Al-Karkh 126
Medical City 23
Najaf 17
Erbil 13
Duhok 7
Kirkuk 7
Karbala 19
Diyala 8
Basra 18
Maysan 25
Wasit 25
Babel 55
Al-Diwaniyah: 17
Dhi Qar 21
Al-Muthanna 11
Nineveh: 2
Saladin: 8
While 60 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad Al-Rusafa 18
Baghdad Al-Karkh 5
Medical City 2
Najaf 4
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Erbil 1
Kirkuk 2
Diyala 2
Basra 1
Wasit 5
Maysan 1
Dhi Qar 12
Babel 1
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 22700, while the total number of recoveries became 9862.
The total number of Inpatients is 12126, including 148 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 712.