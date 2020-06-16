Al-appoints a new commander of air defense

2020/06/16 | 20:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, assigned, Today, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Zaid Ibrahim Alwan, new commander of air defense.

This came in a letter sent by the general secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Raad Al-Tai'i, and directed to the Army Chief of Staff, regarding the transfer of an officer.

Al-Kadhimi has made sweeping changes at the level of security leaders in the country since the parliament approved his cabinet.