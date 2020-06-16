Iraq to stop the surge of missile attacks in Baghdad

2020/06/16 | 21:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The National Security Council ordered, on Tuesday, the implementation of special measures to stop recurrent missile attacks on the Green Zone and Baghdad International Airport.

This came during an emergency meeting of the Council held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, according to a statement issued by the latter's office.

The statement said that, "during the meeting, the Council affirmed its full condemnation of those attacks that threaten the national security and national interests of the country and offend Iraq’s position internationally".

The council directed, "the security services to intensify their intelligence efforts and take the necessary measures to hold accountable and prosecute the perpetrators of these actions," stressing his, "refusal to attacks on airports, camps, government sites and foreign diplomatic missions' headquarters", and directed the council to, "take strict measures to prevent the recurrence of these attacks ".

Since the beginning of this week, unknown parties have launched two missile attacks on Baghdad International Airport and Al-Taji military base, near the Iraqi capital.

US soldiers at Iraqi military bases and the US embassy in Baghdad have been a regular target of missile attacks over the past months.

Washington accuses the Iraqi "Hezbollah" brigades and other factions close to Iran of being behind these attacks.