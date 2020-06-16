Fouad Hussein receives a call from his American counterpart

2020/06/16 | 23:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, received today, a call from his American counterpart Mike Pompeo.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed al-Sahaf, told Shafaq News agency that, "the two sides discussed ways to develop joint cooperation between Baghdad and Washington in various fields and encourage investments in all sectors, including both oil and infrastructure".

Last Thursday, the strategic dialogue between US and Iraq was launched to organize relations between the two countries at various levels, especially the security level, amid the loud voices of parliamentary blocs demanding a timetable for the withdrawal of American forces from the country or reducing and controlling the American military role.