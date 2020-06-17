Head of Iran's central bank arrives to Baghdad tomorrow

2020/06/17 | 00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An informed source stated, today, that the head of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati, will visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Hemmati will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, to Baghdad, on an official visit during which he will meet multiple Iraqi officials.

No further details were given.

Iran is currently suffering from a stifling economic crisis, due to the US sanctions imposed on Tehran on the background of its nuclear program.