Trump signs an executive order to defuse the public outrage

2020/06/17 | 00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / US President Donald Trump signed, on Tuesday, an executive order introducing several reforms to police practices, amid public outrage over the death of an African-American citizen, George Floyd, during his arrest by police.

Trump said that his executive order would set standards "as high and as strong as there is on Earth" on the use of force, and offers federal grants to improve police practices, including creating a database to trace abuses by officers.

US president stressed, at the same time, the need to respect the police, saying that those working in this security establishment are doing one of the most difficult tasks.



Trump added that he opposes the radical proposals to defund or dismantle police departments and encouraged cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and police.

Trump blamed the administration of former President Barack Obama, saying that the latter and his current vice presidential candidate, Joe Biden, had done nothing to reform the police.