NATO prepares for a second wave of Covid-19

2020/06/17 | 01:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced, on Tuesday, that the coalition is preparing to confront a possible second wave of Covid-19 by storing medical equipment and supplies.

"We are preparing for a possible second wave of Covid-19", Stoltenberg said, in a video conference on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Stoltenberg indicated that an executive plan will be presented to the defense ministers, on Wednesday, confirming the storage of protective equipment and other supplies to enable the Alliance to distribute them quickly if the need arises.

A multi-million dollars' fund will be allocated to purchase medical supplies and reimburse the transportation expenses of doctors and patients, if needed.

These measures, "will allow us to respond quickly to a possible second wave of the pandemic, in order to ensure that aid reaches the right place at the right time," Stoltenberg added.

The alliance coordinated more than 350 air transfers of equipment and patients to hospitals in other countries.