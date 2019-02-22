Thousands of squatters at risk of eviction in Baghdad

2019/02/22 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Around 9,000 families in 700 different places of Baghdad live in government-owned properties. They are under the threat of being evicted by force upon a recent decree from the Iraqi government.
Shahla Tahir who has been living in a government owned apartment in Qahira neighborhood with her husband and two children since 2003, are affected by and afraid of the government plan to evict them as they have been told to evacuate.The Baghdad Provincial Council admits they have been unable to resolve the issue of these families and many others like them.They’re also determined to stick to their plan and evict them allSair Bahadli, a member of Baghdad Provincial Council says the authorities will have to "take into account the humanitarian implications as well."
Shahla Tahir who has been living in a government owned apartment in Qahira neighborhood with her husband and two children since 2003, are affected by and afraid of the government plan to evict them as they have been told to evacuate.The Baghdad Provincial Council admits they have been unable to resolve the issue of these families and many others like them.They’re also determined to stick to their plan and evict them allSair Bahadli, a member of Baghdad Provincial Council says the authorities will have to "take into account the humanitarian implications as well."