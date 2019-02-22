Mass grave with 3,500 ISIS execution victims unearthed near Raqqa

2019/02/22 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A mass grave holding an estimated 3,500 bodies was found sixty centimeters deep, below a plot of farmland outside the Syrian city of Raqqa.The grave was left behind by ISIS fighters as they were driven out of their terror stronghold.So far, the remains of around 120 people, who are believed to be ISIS victims, have been dug up.Preliminary investigation by security forces said he site, on a plot of farmland outside the city of Raqqa, could be holding the bodies of ISIS hostages who were executed by the terror group.This was indicated due to the orange suits that the corpses are clothed into; ISIS would typically dress their captives in orange suits when they executed them.Asaad Mohammad, the 56-year-old forensic assistant at the site, said, “These are individual graves, but behind us, by the trees, are the mass graves of those executed by ISIS."There are some 2,500-3,000 bodies estimated there, plus between 900 and 1,100 bodies in the individual graves, so at least 3,500 total.”Eight other mass graves have already been found around the northern Syrian city, including one named “Panorama” that had more than 900 bodies removed.Mohammad added that the burial site at Al-Fukheikha is "the largest grave since ISIS came to Raqqa” in 2014.The bodies will be re-buried at a cemetery about 10 kilometers away.
