WHO criticizes some Iraqis for

2020/06/17 | 17:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Health Organization criticized (WHO), on Wednesday, Iraqi citizens who question the existence of the Covid-19 and consider it a "lie", which does not serve the efforts to contain the pandemic.

The representative of WHO in Baghdad, Adham Ismail, told Shafaq News agency that, "Unfortunately, some Iraqi citizens are lying about the fact that Covid-19 exists.



The virus is real".

Ismail added that, "the high daily rates of infections in Iraq came as a result of social gatherings and the establishment of a sports session in the month of Ramadan and Eid, noncompliance to preventive measures and underestimating the virus".

"The Iraqi government has done what it can and cannot allocate a policeman to every citizen and prevent him from moving," noting that, "the citizen is the one who can protect himself and his family from being infected, by adhering to the preventive measures and instructions issued by the government".

Yesterday, Iraq registered unprecedented numbers of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, which reached 385000 and 60 respectively.