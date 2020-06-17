Covid-19: Iraq registers a new record

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that, "13053 samples were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 403388".
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 192
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 287
Medical City 89
Najaf 64
Al-Sulaymaniyah 152
Erbil 30
Karbala 68
Kirkuk 43
Diyala 63
Wasit 94
Al-Diwaniyah 115
Basra 4
Maysan 140
Babel 45
Dhi Qar 76
Nineveh 8
Al-Anbar 78
Al-Muthanna 6
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 908 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 352
Baghdad, Al-Karkh 155
Medical City 17
Najaf 51
Al-Sulaymaniyah 21
Erbil 38
Duhok 9
Kirkuk 2
Karbala 49
Diyala 1
Basra 22
Maysan 30
Wasit 12
Babel38
Al-Diwaniyah 39
Dhi Qar 50
Al-Muthanna 17
Nineveh 3
Saladin 2
While 61 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15
Baghdad Al-Karkh 10
Medical City 2
Najaf 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 5
Karbala 7
Kirkuk 1
Diyala 2
Wasit 1
Maysan 2
Al-Diwaniyah 4
Dhi Qar 4
Al-Muthanna 1
Al-Anbar 5
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 24254, while the total number of recoveries became 10770.
The total number of Inpatients is 12711, including 159 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 773.