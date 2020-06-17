Covid-19: Iraq registers a new record

2020/06/17 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 1554 new Covid-19 cases, 908 recoveries and 61 fatalities in the past 24 hours, in the highest toll of cases and fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that, "13053 samples were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 403388".

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 192

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 287

Medical City 89

Najaf 64

Al-Sulaymaniyah 152

Erbil 30

Karbala 68

Kirkuk 43

Diyala 63

Wasit 94

Al-Diwaniyah 115

Basra 4

Maysan 140

Babel 45

Dhi Qar 76

Nineveh 8

Al-Anbar 78

Al-Muthanna 6

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 908 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 352

Baghdad, Al-Karkh 155

Medical City 17

Najaf 51

Al-Sulaymaniyah 21

Erbil 38

Duhok 9

Kirkuk 2

Karbala 49

Diyala 1

Basra 22

Maysan 30

Wasit 12

Babel38

Al-Diwaniyah 39

Dhi Qar 50

Al-Muthanna 17

Nineveh 3

Saladin 2

While 61 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15

Baghdad Al-Karkh 10

Medical City 2

Najaf 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

Karbala 7

Kirkuk 1

Diyala 2

Wasit 1

Maysan 2

Al-Diwaniyah 4

Dhi Qar 4

Al-Muthanna 1

Al-Anbar 5

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 24254, while the total number of recoveries became 10770.



The total number of Inpatients is 12711, including 159 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 773.