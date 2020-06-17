Covid-19: Iraq registers a new record


Covid-19: Iraq registers a new record
2020/06/17 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Wednesday, 1554 new Covid-19 cases, 908 recoveries and 61 fatalities in the past 24 hours, in the highest toll of cases and fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

 

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that, "13053 samples were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 403388".

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 192

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 287

 

Medical City 89

 

Najaf 64

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 152

 

Erbil 30

 

Karbala 68

 

Kirkuk 43

 

Diyala 63

 

Wasit 94

 

Al-Diwaniyah 115

 

Basra 4

 

Maysan 140

 

Babel 45

 

Dhi Qar 76

 

Nineveh 8

 

Al-Anbar 78

 

Al-Muthanna 6

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 908 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 352

 

Baghdad, Al-Karkh 155

 

Medical City 17

 

Najaf 51

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 21

 

Erbil 38

 

Duhok 9

 

Kirkuk 2

 

Karbala 49

 

Diyala 1

 

Basra 22

 

Maysan 30

 

Wasit 12

 

Babel38

 

Al-Diwaniyah 39

 

Dhi Qar 50

 

Al-Muthanna 17

 

Nineveh 3

 

Saladin 2

 

While 61 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15

 

Baghdad Al-Karkh 10

 

Medical City 2

 

Najaf 2

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

 

Karbala 7

 

Kirkuk 1

 

Diyala 2

 

Wasit 1

 

Maysan 2

 

Al-Diwaniyah 4

 

Dhi Qar 4

 

Al-Muthanna 1

 

Al-Anbar 5

 

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 24254, while the total number of recoveries became 10770.

The total number of Inpatients is 12711, including 159 patients admitted to ICU.

The death toll is 773.

 

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links