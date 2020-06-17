Iranian-Iraqi agreement over importing basic commodities

2020/06/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, AbdolNasser Hemmati, announced, on Wednesday, that Iran is determined to benefit of its external resources to import essential commodities, including medicine.

Hemmati, who is currently visiting Baghdad, said in a press conference, after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Ali Al-Alaq, that, "after today's agreement with the President of the Central Bank of Iraq, we will start working with Iraq on this platform".

He added, "Iran has good financial resources in Iraq.



We agreed on importing a portion of the basic commodities that we need back in our country, from this neighboring country".



Hemmati indicated that, "an agreement was signed on the mechanism of payment last year and exploiting the Iranian resources in Iraq was part of this agreement".

He stressed that, "Iran is keen to expand financial and banking relations with Iraq through the Iranian Central Bank and the other banks operating in this country".

The head of the Iraqi Central Bank, "Ali Al-Alaq," said during the meeting, that the majority of the Iranian financial resources in Iraq are related to energy (gas and electricity).



Therefore, according to the new agreement, these sources will be utilized".

Ali Al-Alaq pointed that, "the meeting today resulted in signing last year's understanding over the financial mechanism of action between the Central Banks of Iraq and Iran.



This agreement was discussed and items of it will be out into action, including the export of basic commodities to Iran".

Al-Alaq denied that external factors would influence this agreement and stressed, "All parties –also internationally- agreed to this automated and financial agreement and it was carried out in complete transparency".

The head of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdolnasser Hemmati, arrived to Baghdad, today, flanked by a high-level delegation.