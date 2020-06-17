Mortgage Freedom 65 gives Canadian seniors a chance to secure their financial future

2020/06/18 | 11:52 - Source: Iraq News

Canadian Seniors can have the retirement of their dreams with the help of financial solutions provided from Mortgage Freedom 65

Many Canadians are retiring with a small or sizable mortgage balance, no longer able to afford the retirement planned.



Mortgage Freedom 65 can help them have the retirement they always dreamed of”— Steven Lee, Founder of Mortgage FreedomONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Freedom 65 released a statement today announcing that they were in the process of launching a very unique financial solution to help relieve the financial stress of many Canadian seniors.



Mortgage Freedom 65 will allow Canadians, aged 65 and above, to be mortgage payment free immediately without having to wait until they are in their 80's or even 90s! They will do this by offering a series of unique financial solutions that people can choose depending on their needs and wishes.The founder of Mortgage Freedom 65 Steven Lee recently released a series of statements where he talked about financial solutions for seniors looking to get the most out of their retirement.



He noted that: "Canadians want to be mortgage-free as they approach retirement age and beyond, but the reality is that this takes prudent planning and the right advice to stay on track, and even then that is not always possible for multiple reasons.



Many Canadians are retiring with still a small or sizable mortgage balance, therefore they are no longer able to afford the retirement lifestyle as planned, here at Mortgage Freedom 65, we give the opportunity to Canadian seniors to have the retirement that they always dreamed of.'' When people search for the best mortgage solution in Canada, naturally this will depend on individual circumstances - where over 65’s represent a special segment in the market that requires a unique solution.



Did you know that 1000 Canadians celebrate their 65th Birthday every day? Every person over this age should make a promise to commit to the retirement that their hard work deserves.



The new retirement age according to some recent sources is now 70 instead of 65, so this should really motivate you to think about what you want from your retirement.



Do you want to simply just get by for the rest of your retirement years or do you want to make every day count and do things that you have always wanted to do but didn't because of financial restraints?Imagine a mortgage or a home equity line of credit that gives you full control and flexibility with your payment options without proof of income or credit.



Mortgage Freedom 65 provides you with a personalized mortgage solution to allow you to have full control of your payments that works like a self-directed mortgage.



Mortgage Freedom65 makes all the sense in the world.



Imagine having the ability to take a payment holiday whenever you like for as long as you like to suit your lifestyle needs.



Steven Lee was recently asked about the longevity of his company as well as this exciting new launch to help Canadian seniors, 'For over 20 years we have been helping Canadian families, making their dreams come true by finding the right mortgage solutions for their homes.



Given this new trend among seniors having to retire with a mortgage and the consequent financial burden, many seniors are no longer able to enjoy the lifestyle that they thought they would when they made the decision to retire.



This is why we have created the mortgage solution called mortgage freedom 65, so they have full control as to when and how much you want to make your payment.



It is all about freedom of choice and putting the full control into your hands instead of the banks'Everybody deserves the right to financial freedom.



How do you feel about still having to watch the pennies after working hard for years to get into the position where you can retire? Mortgage Freedom 65 offers a great service to Canadian seniors and you should contact them today and discuss the options which will be the most suitable for your needs.



Don't live with these regrets.



Let's do this today and start making exciting plans for your retirement.



Mortgage Freedom 65.



As one of the most established entities in the industry, with a focus on client-side benefits and interests versus that of the banks, Newbridge is an obvious choice even for Canadians who are quite experienced with mortgages.



They were recently awarded the "BEST NATIONAL FULL-SERVICE BROKERAGE" in Canada by the MORTGAGE AWARDS of EXCELLENCE in 2018.Principal Broker: Steven LeeNewbridge Mortgage Inc.+1 888-410-2166email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

You just read:

News Provided By

June 17, 2020, 19:39 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

?