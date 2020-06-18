Four ISIS boats destroyed northeast of Diyala

2020/06/18 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Command in Diyala province, announced today, destroying four ISIS boats near Lake Hamrin, 55 km northeast of Baquba.

"Forces from Al-Hashd were able to destroy four ISIS boats hidden in a large den on the outskirts of Lake Hamrin", spokesman Sadeq Al-Husseini told Shafaq News agency.

As by Al-husseini, the boats-which contain equipment, weapons and explosives- are used by ISIS terrorists to sneak at night, stressing that the area was secured, blocking the way for the terrorists.

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, in coordination with the security forces, are leading security operations to locate ISIS dens in Hamrin basin, which is located between four administrative units in the province.