WHO comments on Iraq requesting Covid-19 drug from Russia

2020/06/18 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iraq, Adham Ismail, revealed today, that COVID-19's Russian drug, which Baghdad is intending to import, is not approved by international health committees yet.

Ismail told Shafaq News agency that, "the Russian treatment improves the mortality, but does not reduce the severity of the symptoms", stressing that, "the drug is only approved by the Federal Drug Control Service of Russia.



However, Russia received requests from about 10 countries, including Iraq".

WHO representative added that, "Iraq can use this drug in clinical trials.



The state can import a small quantity for experimental purposes, not to be used on all citizens".

The Iraqi ambassador to Russia, Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, held talks with the Russian Ministry of Health on "Iraq's use of Avifavir".

Japan has been performing trials on the same drug under different name " Avifavir" but it was not granted approval for Covid-19 treatment yet.



However, recent Russian studies under the government's supervision, demonstrated that Avifavir has 90% efficacy in treating Covid-19 infections.



The drug was approved by Russian healthcare consequently.