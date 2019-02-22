IN-PICTURES: Sulaimani holds ‘Impossible’ fashion show for disabled people

2019/02/22 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- SULAIMANI (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish group in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province on Wednesday held a fashion show named “Impossible,” specially designed to promote individuals with disabilities as equals and beautiful.
The event was attended by many local artists, actors, film directors, and officials. It was dubbed “Impossible” as a nod to the challenges people with disabilities face in the region.
“I got the idea for this project when I saw a dwarf (little person) in a Bazaar disappointingly looking at clothing shops, trying to find dresses that fit her. Then I saw her enter a children’s store,” Dunya Ahmed, a designer and the founder of the project, told Kurdistan 24.
Ahmed noted that the event was just the initial phase of their project to build support for people with disabilities, and pave the way to establishing a factory that would design clothes specifically for disabled people.
Those who were showcased in the fashion show were wearing various outfits, mostly traditional Kurdish garments.
“I feel very happy, and today is like a feast to people like me,” Dalya Aziz, a woman who suffers from dwarfism, told Kurdistan 24.
“If I were an artist, I would sculpt statues for the two designers, Dunya and Hemin, in the center of this city [Sulaimani] because they truly understand the problems us disabled people face. I would like to thank them very much for this initiative.”
Editing by Nadia Riva
The event was attended by many local artists, actors, film directors, and officials. It was dubbed “Impossible” as a nod to the challenges people with disabilities face in the region.
“I got the idea for this project when I saw a dwarf (little person) in a Bazaar disappointingly looking at clothing shops, trying to find dresses that fit her. Then I saw her enter a children’s store,” Dunya Ahmed, a designer and the founder of the project, told Kurdistan 24.
Ahmed noted that the event was just the initial phase of their project to build support for people with disabilities, and pave the way to establishing a factory that would design clothes specifically for disabled people.
Those who were showcased in the fashion show were wearing various outfits, mostly traditional Kurdish garments.
“I feel very happy, and today is like a feast to people like me,” Dalya Aziz, a woman who suffers from dwarfism, told Kurdistan 24.
“If I were an artist, I would sculpt statues for the two designers, Dunya and Hemin, in the center of this city [Sulaimani] because they truly understand the problems us disabled people face. I would like to thank them very much for this initiative.”
Editing by Nadia Riva