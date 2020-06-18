Turkey hit 500 targets during

2020/06/18 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of defense said, today, that Turkish forces hit more than 500 targets, as part of an operation in Kurdistan Region and Nineveh, against the PKK.

Turkish fighter gets struck PKK targets in various regions in two separate raids, which Ankara said were in response to an increase in militant attacks on Turkish army bases.

Turkey launched "Claw-Tiger" operation on Tuesday, in Haftanin area in Kurdistan Region.

A Defense Ministry statement said, on Thursday , that Turkish F-16 jets, drones and howitzers hit and destroyed more than 500 PKK targets in 36 hours.

"The Tiger Claw operation is proceeding very well..



By continuing with the same seriousness and determination, we will complete the process successfully," the statement quoted the Minister of defense, Hulusi Akar.

Kurdistan Workers' Party, classified in the United States and the European Union as a terrorist organization, clashed with Turkey in 1984; more than 40 thousand lost their life in the conflict that is concentrated in southeastern Turkey.