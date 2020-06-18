Iraq deploys reinforcements to borders with Kurdistan

2020/06/18 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official announced today, that reinforcements were deployed on the borders between Al-Shirqat district, north of Saladin, and Makhmur district, near Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

The director of the left coast district for Al-Shirqat, Georges Hijab, told Shafaq News agency that the 16th combat battalion of the emergency police has completed the localization and deployment operations in the northern borders, separating Al-Shirqat, Makhmur and Nineveh.

Hijab added that, "deploying troops at the northern borders aimed at interdiction of ISIS terrorists from the northern governorates and securing villages and bridges that witnessed ISIS activities".

Hijab stressed that the northern borders of Al-Shirqat are now fully secured, as military patrols will maintain security in Al-Shirqat villages.

Al-Shirqat is located 115 km south of Nineveh Governorate, 125 km north of Tikrit, the center of Saladin Governorate and 135 km west of Kirkuk Governorate.

ISIS still has dormant cells throughout the country.



These cells are gradually adopting the old style of launching attacks, taking advantage of the poor security situation.