Iraqi government summons the Turkish ambassador to Iraq again

2020/06/18 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, summoned, again, the Turkish ambassador to Iraq and handed him a protest note regarding the Turkish attack on Kurdistan Region.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that Iraq, "condemns in the strongest terms the Turkish forces violation, on June 17, to the country's sovereignty by bombing and attacking targets within our international borders".

The ministry added, "We affirm our categorical rejection of these violations.



We stress the necessity of the Turkish side's commitment to stop the bombardment and the withdraw of Turkish forces from the Iraqi territories they penetrated yesterday".

The statement pointed that, "Turkey was the reason behind the increase in security imbalance, as the," the peace initiative, adopted by Turkey with the PKK in 2013, allowed the settlement of many of this Turkish party's members inside Iraqi territories without consulting Iraq; Which prompted us to protest at the Security Council at the time".

The ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador two days ago and delivered him a note of protest against previous violations committed by Turkish fighters.

A local official source reported earlier today that a citizen was killed by Turkish air strikes, targeted the north of Erbil governorate, the capital of Kurdistan Region.