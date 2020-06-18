Iraq: 5 MPs contracted Covid-19

2020/06/18 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The House of Representatives Rapporteur, Hoshyar Qardagh, announced today, that several members of the Parliament tested positive for Covid-19.

"The count of MPs who contracted Covid-19 has reached five officially; most notably Mahasin Hamdoun, Ola Al-Nashi and Laith Al-Dulaimi," Qardagh told Shafaq News agency, adding that, "there were rumors that 30 MPs caught the infection.



However, this is not accurate at all".

Qardagh pointed that, "some MPs being ill does not mean disrupting the parliament sessions," stressing that, "the Presidency will set a date for the resumption of the sessions in the coming days to discuss the financial and health crisis and discuss and approve a number of draft laws".

Earlier, MP Wahda Al-Jumaili announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 via her Twitter account.