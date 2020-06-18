Iraqi government summons the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad

2020/06/18 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned, on Thursday, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad and delivered a protest note after the Iranian attack on Kurdistan region.

A statement of the ministry received to Shafaq News, stated, "This morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Iraq and delivered a memorandum of protest to the Iranian artillery shelling of border villages in the governorate of Erbil, on Tuesday, 6/6/2020, and the material losses and property damage it caused, in addition to spreading fear among the residents of these areas".

The Ministry condemned "these actions," stressing, "the importance of the Iranian side's willingness to respect the sovereignty of Iraq, stopping carrying out such actions and exploring ways of bilateral cooperation to achieve security and stability at the common borders".

It also referred to, "Iraq's concern to maintain and develop historical relations between the two countries".

Earlier that the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad also summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iraq again and handed him a protest note regarding his country's attack on Kurdistan region.

Turkish fighters bombed sites of PKK in Kurdistan Region and Nineveh during two military operations, while Iranian artillery bombed sites claiming they were Kurdish militants opposing Tehran, in Erbil province.