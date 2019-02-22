No official contact between KDP and PUK, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/02/22 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- PUK, KDP meeting in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 5, 2019. Photo: Rudaw TV
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— According to a party official, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has had no official contact with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since February 18.
PUK spokesperson Latif Sheikh Omer told Voice of America in an interview published on Thursday that issues related to the position of the Iraqi presidency and Kirkuk are at the heart of tensions between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s two largest parties.
The KDP and the PUK failed to reach an agreement last year on a unified Kurdish pick for the Iraqi presidency and ran rival candidates. The PUK’s Barham Salih trounced the KDP’s Fuad Hussein in a vote in the Iraqi Parliament.
Hussein went on to become finance minister in Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi‘s government.
“We want to rearrange our relations with the KDP for the next four years, [reaching] a political agreement on the issues,” Omer said.
“There has been no official contact between the KDP and PUK since the election of the Kurdistan Parliament’s [speaker and deputies].”
On February 18, lawmakers elected KDP’s Vala Farid as speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament in a parliamentary session that the PUK caucus boycotted. Hemin Hawrami of the KDP was elected as first deputy speaker and consensus Turkmen nominee Muna Qahwachi was elected as second deputy speaker.
The PUK later announced that negotiations had entered a new phase and that the party would adopt a “different stance” with regard to the position of the Kurdistan Region’s President in talks with the KDP.
The PUK has reportedly demanded the Kurdistan Region’s presidency for itself, something that the KDP sees a non-starter, NRT TV reported.
A KDP source told NRT that the party would not accept a PUK demand that a PUK official become President of the Kurdistan Region. Saying that it would not negotiate on that point, the KDP decided to cancel the meeting in Sulaimani.
It is believed that the PUK has been promised the position of speaker of parliament and deputy prime minister under the agreement currently on the table between the two. Current Speaker Farid would step aside in favor of a PUK pick if the agreement is finalized.
A source from the KDP told NRT TV that a meeting between the two parties on February 21 had also been canceled without setting a date for talks to resume.
Last fall, the KDP nominated current Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani for President of the Kurdistan Region.
In September 2018, the autonomous Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) with 12.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— According to a party official, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has had no official contact with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since February 18.
PUK spokesperson Latif Sheikh Omer told Voice of America in an interview published on Thursday that issues related to the position of the Iraqi presidency and Kirkuk are at the heart of tensions between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s two largest parties.
The KDP and the PUK failed to reach an agreement last year on a unified Kurdish pick for the Iraqi presidency and ran rival candidates. The PUK’s Barham Salih trounced the KDP’s Fuad Hussein in a vote in the Iraqi Parliament.
Hussein went on to become finance minister in Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi‘s government.
“We want to rearrange our relations with the KDP for the next four years, [reaching] a political agreement on the issues,” Omer said.
“There has been no official contact between the KDP and PUK since the election of the Kurdistan Parliament’s [speaker and deputies].”
On February 18, lawmakers elected KDP’s Vala Farid as speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament in a parliamentary session that the PUK caucus boycotted. Hemin Hawrami of the KDP was elected as first deputy speaker and consensus Turkmen nominee Muna Qahwachi was elected as second deputy speaker.
The PUK later announced that negotiations had entered a new phase and that the party would adopt a “different stance” with regard to the position of the Kurdistan Region’s President in talks with the KDP.
The PUK has reportedly demanded the Kurdistan Region’s presidency for itself, something that the KDP sees a non-starter, NRT TV reported.
A KDP source told NRT that the party would not accept a PUK demand that a PUK official become President of the Kurdistan Region. Saying that it would not negotiate on that point, the KDP decided to cancel the meeting in Sulaimani.
It is believed that the PUK has been promised the position of speaker of parliament and deputy prime minister under the agreement currently on the table between the two. Current Speaker Farid would step aside in favor of a PUK pick if the agreement is finalized.
A source from the KDP told NRT TV that a meeting between the two parties on February 21 had also been canceled without setting a date for talks to resume.
Last fall, the KDP nominated current Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani for President of the Kurdistan Region.
In September 2018, the autonomous Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) with 12.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments