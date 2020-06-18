KSA condemns the Turkish-Iranian aggression on Kurdistan

2020/06/18 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of "Turkish and Iranian aggression" on Iraqi soil.

In a statement, the Ministry said that, "This aggression is a rejected interference in the affairs of an Arab country, a flagrant violation of its lands, a threat to Arab security and regional security and a clear violation of international principles and covenants".

The Ministry concluded its statement by affirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands next to the Republic of Iraq in any measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Wednesday, launching a second military operation dubbed "Claw-Tiger", against PKK fighters.



In the same context, Iranian artillery bombarded a village in Erbil province, the capital of Kurdistan Region.