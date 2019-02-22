Erbil kicks off International Furniture Fair at Sami Park

2019/02/22 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
With the participation of more than 70 local and foreign companies from seven countries the city of Erbil is holding the first ever Middle East House and Furniture Exhibition at the Int'l Fair complex at Sami Park."The 70 companies vary as they display household furniture and home decor items," Hardi Omer, the admin of Erbil International Fair said, adding the companies are from the countries of Turkey, Iran, Egypt, UAE, India and France.The fair is open from 11am to 6pm and will last till Sunday."Some of the companies directly sell their furniture to customers others just showcase their products in order to sign contracts with businessmen and companies in the Kurdistan Region", Omer added.Omer explained that 15 other fairs will be held in Erbil in 2019."In March, we will hold a tourism fair."
Photos by Mohammed Shwani
