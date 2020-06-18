UNTWO supports Iraq in recovering from the effects of wars

2020/06/18 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced today, its support for Iraq in the of recovery from the consequences of wars.

"We announce our support to Iraq in the process of recovery from the consequences of wars and reviving tourism", the regional director of Middle East at the organization, Basma Al-Mayman, said in a speech during the emergency conference of Arab culture ministers, which was held online earlier today.

Al-Mayman praised, “Iraq’s serious endeavor to implement the recommendations of UNWTO aiming to the recovery of the Iraqi tourism sector, which is a road map for confronting and managing crises", stressing on the importance of Tourism in the economic resurgence.