Nechirvan Barzani announces his position on the developments in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/18 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with the Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval AbuBakr, today, the recent health and financial developments.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, Abubakr said that he and Barzani discussed in a phone call today, the proposals and common understandings between the main parties involved in Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as KRG's support to local governments.

The statement added that the two sides also discussed the financial and economic situation, staff salaries and fighting Covid-19, pointing that Barzani expressed his willingness to discuss any proposal, initiative, coordination and joint work in this regard.

Workers in healthcare and service sectors in Al-Sulaymaniyah went on strike, in the past few days, to protest the delay in the payment of salaries in the region.



The financial situation in Kurdistan escalated due to the drop in oil prices and Baghdad cutting off the pensions of the public sector of the region, for disputes over the oil revenues with Erbil.