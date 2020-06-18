New Covid-19 record in Iraq with 83 fatalities today

2020/06/18 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered today, 83 Covid-19 fatalities, which is the highest daily death count since the beginning of the outbreak.1463 infections and 563 recoveries were also registered.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry called on the citizens to, "support the healthcare authorities and institutes in these harsh conditions", and warned of spreading rumors.

The ministry stated that 10578 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 413966.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 81

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 164

Medical City 270

Najaf 109

Al-Sulaymaniyah 136

Erbil 29

Duhok 1

Karbala 44

Kirkuk 52

Diyala 40

Wasit 118

Al-Diwaniyah 69

Basra 101

Maysan 134

Babel 52

Dhi Qar 20

Nineveh 19

Al-Anbar 17

Saladin 7

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 563 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 139

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 123

Najaf 42

Al-Sulaymaniyah 19

Kirkuk 1

Karbala 18

Diyala 6

Basra 27

Maysan 60

Babel 9

Al-Diwaniyah 38

Dhi Qar 35

Al-Muthanna 21

Nineveh 7

Saladin 9

Al-Anbar 9

While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/Al- Rusafa 15

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11

Medical City 8

Najaf 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Erbil 5

Karbala 4

Kirkuk 1

Diyala 2

Wasit 6

Basra 1

Maysan 3

Babel 4

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 6

Al-Muthanna 1

Al-Anbar 1

Saladin 1

Total number of cases: 25717

Total number of recoveries: 11333

Total number of inpatients: 13528 (212 among which were admitted to ICU)

Total number of fatalities: 856