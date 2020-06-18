New Covid-19 record in Iraq with 83 fatalities today

1463 infections and 563 recoveries were also registered.
In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry called on the citizens to, "support the healthcare authorities and institutes in these harsh conditions", and warned of spreading rumors.
The ministry stated that 10578 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 413966.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 81
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 164
Medical City 270
Najaf 109
Al-Sulaymaniyah 136
Erbil 29
Duhok 1
Karbala 44
Kirkuk 52
Diyala 40
Wasit 118
Al-Diwaniyah 69
Basra 101
Maysan 134
Babel 52
Dhi Qar 20
Nineveh 19
Al-Anbar 17
Saladin 7
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 563 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 139
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 123
Najaf 42
Al-Sulaymaniyah 19
Kirkuk 1
Karbala 18
Diyala 6
Basra 27
Maysan 60
Babel 9
Al-Diwaniyah 38
Dhi Qar 35
Al-Muthanna 21
Nineveh 7
Saladin 9
Al-Anbar 9
While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/Al- Rusafa 15
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11
Medical City 8
Najaf 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Erbil 5
Karbala 4
Kirkuk 1
Diyala 2
Wasit 6
Basra 1
Maysan 3
Babel 4
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 6
Al-Muthanna 1
Al-Anbar 1
Saladin 1
Total number of cases: 25717
Total number of recoveries: 11333
Total number of inpatients: 13528 (212 among which were admitted to ICU)
Total number of fatalities: 856