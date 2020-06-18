New Covid-19 record in Iraq with 83 fatalities today


New Covid-19 record in Iraq with 83 fatalities today
2020/06/18 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered today, 83 Covid-19 fatalities, which is the highest daily death count since the beginning of the outbreak.

1463 infections and 563 recoveries were also registered.

 

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry called on the citizens to, "support the healthcare authorities and institutes in these harsh conditions", and warned of spreading rumors.

 

The ministry stated that 10578 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 413966.

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 81

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 164

 

Medical City 270

 

Najaf 109

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 136

 

Erbil 29

 

Duhok 1

 

Karbala 44

 

Kirkuk 52

 

Diyala 40

 

Wasit 118

 

Al-Diwaniyah 69

 

Basra 101

 

Maysan 134

 

Babel 52

 

Dhi Qar 20

 

Nineveh 19

 

Al-Anbar 17

 

Saladin 7

 

 

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 563 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 139

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 123

 

Najaf 42

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 19

 

Kirkuk 1

 

Karbala 18

 

Diyala 6

 

Basra 27

 

Maysan 60

 

Babel 9

 

Al-Diwaniyah 38

 

Dhi Qar 35

 

Al-Muthanna 21

 

Nineveh 7

 

Saladin 9

 

Al-Anbar 9

 

 While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/Al- Rusafa 15

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 11

 

Medical City 8

 

Najaf 2

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

 

Erbil 5

 

Karbala 4

 

Kirkuk 1

 

Diyala 2

 

Wasit 6

 

Basra 1

 

Maysan 3

 

Babel 4

 

Al-Diwaniyah 1

 

Dhi Qar 6

 

Al-Muthanna 1

 

Al-Anbar 1

 

Saladin 1

 

 

Total number of cases: 25717

 

Total number of recoveries: 11333

 

Total number of inpatients: 13528 (212 among which were admitted to ICU)

 

Total number of fatalities: 856

