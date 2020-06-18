Boston Announces Commitment to Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics

2020/06/19 | 01:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Intel Select Solution Logo

Boston Logo

We are always keen to invest in new and emerging technologies such as Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics to grow our extensive portfolio and provide our customers the best...”— David Power, Head of HPC at Boston LimitedST.



ALBANS, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston is pleased to announce its commitment to add another Intel Select Solution to its portfolio - the Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics.Advancements in genomics are providing new understanding of human diseases and informing precision treatment plans.



These new discoveries are dependent on processing, storing and analyzing a growing amount of sequential data.



In 2015, the worldwide sequencing storage capacity approached a petabyte per year, doubling every seven months.



At this rate, the sequencing could generate nearly a zettabyte of storage per year by 2025.The Intel-Broad Center for Genomics Data Engineering, a five year collaboration between Intel and the Broad Institute to simplify and accelerate genomics workflow execution using the Genomics Analysis Toolkit (GATK), have defined a reference design for genomics analytics.



The result is the Intel Select Solution for Genomics Analytics, based on BIGstack 2.0 and used by Boston Limited to speed deployment of genomics analytics solutions.Customers can expect five times overall performance improvement running GATK 4.0 compared to the previous version of the genomics software, reducing set up time for deploying infrastructure to accelerate genomics workflow.



Further performance gains include a 75 percent speedup for the BWA using Intel Solid State Drives and a two-times speedup for HaplotypeCaller using Intel FPGAs* .David Power, Head of HPC at Boston Limited says: “At Boston we are always keen to invest in new and emerging technologies such as Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics to grow our extensive portfolio and provide our customers the best of what HPC can offer.



As a global leading integrator and provider of bespoke IT solutions, we understand the complexity and variety of technologies required when designing and assembling an HPC system for complex workloads.



We also understand how important it is to ensure the solutions we provide include the latest technology can offer as integration and configuration of selected components can impact the performance of the solution.



We look forward to helping our customer incorporate this technology into their infrastructure.”The Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics is an end-to-end optimized hardware and open source software configuration designed specially to accelerate genomics analytics.



Both the deployment of systems and the software that runs on them provide verified stacks for setup and configurator of these complicated pipelines.



The Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics is designed to scale for small to very large clusters supercomputers.



These systems can in turn quickly and dynamically be configured to meet specific needs.Boston welcomes testing on the Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics via Boston Labs Notes to Editors:About Boston Limited (HQ - UK)Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks.



Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution.



From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively.



Boston.co.uk @bostonlimitedContactsMaz Lopez

Head of Marketing, Boston Limited

maz.lopez@boston.co.uk

+44(0)1727-876-100 * Intel.



"Infrastructure for Deploying GATK Best Practices Pipeline" November 2016.



https://www.intel.com/content/dam/www/public/us/en/documents/white-papers/deploying-gatk-best-practices-paper.pdfIntel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.Maz LopezBoston Limited+44 1727 876100email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

June 18, 2020, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release