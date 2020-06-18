Anthony Robert D’Aniello Announces Alliances with Abu Dhabi and Dubai based Companies to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

2020/06/19 | 12:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The strategic alliances between Quantum, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Canadian and Latin American companies offers a global supply and delivery chain for medical equipment

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Robert D’Aniello is proud to announce a strategic alliance between , Quantum, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Canadian and Latin American based companies.



The alliance will provide a guaranteed global supply and delivery chain for medical equipment and supplies in response to the COVID-19 crisis.With more than 27 years of professional experience as an international attorney and investment banker, Anthony Robert D’Aniello is also an entrepreneur with a proven track record of success.



He is a founding partner of both First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank (FCS) and Global Legal Group (GLG).Anthony Robert D’Aniello notes that global health systems are not getting what they need and healthcare workers are going without essential PPE.“This is happening in first world economies in the middle of a global pandemic.



Quantum came about to assist and ensure that this did not continue to happen,” says Anthony Robert D’Aniello.“Even now, health systems of entire countries are at the mercy of unscrupulous dealers, false pricing, and outright fraud.



It is difficult to find trusted suppliers, and countries are being left empty handed or receiving fake medical supplies.



We are working every day to try and put an end to this.”Anthony D’Aniello notes that Quantum’s goal is to rapidly deliver supplies and equipment needed to fight the global pandemic and the company has a network of trusted, vetted, and verified suppliers to meet that goal.



As a result, Quantum has invested heavily in supplier and manufacturing due diligence.



Quantum, through its strategic alliances with groups in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other international companies, are working to end the uncertainty of the supply chain during this pandemic, says Mr.



D’Aniello.“Utilizing stock procured from our network of highly vetted and verified global suppliers and manufacturers, we will offer immediate and secure delivery options for our clients, no matter where they are,” says Anthony D’Aniello.Mr.



D’Aniello says that Quantum’s product supply list is growing, with the list changing on a daily basis according to global demand.Quantum is working to provide a secure and trusted supply chain coming in from validated manufacturers and suppliers that is on hand when the need arises, ready for immediate dispatch and rapid delivery from the Abu Dhabi Global distribution center.Quantum has been working behind the scenes to secure availability of quality early detection products for clients across the globe.



Trade agreements, financing solutions for countries in need of assistance, logistics planning, and manufacturer vetting has been swift and precise to guarantee the supply chain for the unprecedented global medical equipment requirements.



Quantum currently has multiple suppliers to meet global demand with more being added on a daily basis, says Anthony Robert D’Aniello.For more information, visit https://anthonyrobertdaniello.com/.



About Anthony D’Aniello Anthony Robert D’Aniello is a senior international attorney/investment banker and consultant.



He is qualified as an attorney both in Ontario, Canada, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the United Arab Emirates (legal consultant/manager).



Anthony R.



D’Aniello has held several international positions throughout North America, the Caribbean and Middle East dealing with and advising ultra-high net worth clients.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from McGill University and a Masters in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University.



He received a Bachelor of Law from the University of Windsor as well as a Juris Doctor in Laws from the University of Detroit.



Anthony has held several senior executive positions with both on shore and offshore banks and trust companies.



Most notably as AVP with HSBC.



Anthony was a founding partner, group COO, and head of wealth management for First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank in Dubai, which was named the Best Investment Bank in the UAE by World Finance in 2012.



He was also the Managing Director of the first Sharia compliant trust company established in the DIFC.



Anthony Robert D’Aniello was a founding partner and Co-Chairman of Global Legal Group (GLG), an international law firm that was the Family Office for Royal Families in the Middle East.



Anthony continues to provide his advisory services to Royal Families in the Middle East.



He has written many articles and has been published in two separate Trust and Trustees-World Survey Issues and in IFC Review.



Anthony has been a guest speaker at a number of international banking and estate planning conferences all around the world.Anthony Robert D’AnielloQuantum "..."email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

Anthony Robert D’Aniello, Quantum

June 18, 2020, 17:08 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release