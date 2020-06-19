Saladin governorate inaugurates a new Covid-19 hospital

2020/06/19 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Saladin Governorate, today, Friday, inaugurated a new hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Governor of Saladin, Tammar Hikmat Al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency that the Iraqi Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, opened "Karafani" hospital, with a capacity of more than fifty beds, to treat Covid-19 patients and facilitate quarantine measures, in Samarra.

Al-Baldawi stated that the hospital was built with contributions from families and clan elders, and the support of Saladin government.

It is noteworthy that Saladin governorate registered, today, more than 15 Covid-19 cases and 30 recoveries.